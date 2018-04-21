Darlington deans present at global symposium in New Orleans
Darlington’s Dean of College Guidance Sam Moss, Associate Dean Ivy Brewer, and Dean of Students for Global Education Tara Inman were featured presenters at The Association of Boarding Schools/National Association of Independent Schools Global Symposium in New Orleans on Tuesday.
Moss and Brewer presented a session entitled “Serving International Students in the College Admissions Process.” Joining them in the presentation was Cheryl Barber, director of college counseling at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Inman presented a session entitled “Cultivating and Stewarding International Constituents in Annual Giving.”
Both Moss and Brewer are frequent presenters at educational professional conferences. Moss is past chairman of the board of trustees of the Association of College Counselors in Independent Schools, and former president of the Southern Association for College Admission Counseling. Brewer has recently completed her term on the SACAC board of directors and chair of the professional development committee. Inman has extensive experience in global education and in the recruiting of international students for Darlington
The National Association of Independent Schools, is a professional association of private and independent schools. TABS serves college-preparatory boarding schools in the United States, Canada, and around the globe.