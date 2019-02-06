The Darlington School College Guidance Office recently announced the following college scholarships awarded to Darlington students.
Olivia Harper, daughter of Mary and Andrew Harper of Rome, has earned a $100,000 Bell Tower Scholarship from Furman University and a $100,000 Distinguished Scholars Award from Tulane University.
Maggie Inman, daughter of Tara and Brian Inman of Rome, has earned a $125,000 scholarship from Brenau University.
Clayton Tillery, son of Ann Marie and Scotty Tillery of Cedartown, has earned a $79,000 Lanier Scholarship from Oglethorpe University, a $48,000 Ecce Quam Bonum Award from Sewanee: The University of the South, a $37,000 Dean Scholarship from Samford University, a $32,000 Academic Scholarship from Berry College and a $10,000 Foundation Scholarship from Birmingham-Southern College.
Andy Brunt, son of Linda and Neal Brunt of Cartersville, earned a $108,000 Ralph C. Hon Scholarship from Rhodes College and a $92,000 Bell Tower Scholarship from Furman University.
Kathryn Chunn, daughter of Greg Chunn of Acworth and Lynda and Christopher Walsh of Jasper, has earned a $56,000 Presidential Scholarship from University of Tampa.