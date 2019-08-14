On Wednesday, Gov. Brian P. Kemp held swearing-in ceremonies for 21 appointees to serve on the Board of Commissioners of the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund, Board of Corrections, Board of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts and the Savannah-Georgia Convention Center Authority Board.
Among those appointed to the Georgia Council of the Arts was Colt Chambers of Cedartown. Chambers is chief executive officer and president of Chambers Enterprises. He earned his bachelor's degree in small business administration from Northern Arizona University. He joins Elizabeth Delancy, David Morrow and J. Barry Schrenk on the council, all of whom were reappointed by Gov. Kemp.