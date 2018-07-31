College student honors for Spring 2018
Below are the academic honors lists for Spring 2018 for area students organized by school attended and then by the student’s first name.
Dean’s Lists
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List for Spring 2018. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Birmingham-Southern College, Birmingham, Alabama
Abbey Williams, Rome
Hunter Hays, Rome
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro
Bodie Fox, Rome
Caleb Farmer, Armuchee
Juliann Baker, Rome
Mary Spence, Rome
Mikayla Fletcher, Cave Spring
Nathan Johnson, Rome
Pressley Smith, Kingston
Tanner Oyler, Rome
William Eberhart, Rome
Zachary Self, Euharlee
Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri
Matt Heiken, Rome
Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Anna Claire Atha, Rome
William Earl Wofford IV, Rome
Valdosta State University, Valdosta
Courtney Shell-Jones, Rome
Jateria Colts, Rome
Leah Harrison, Rome
President’s Lists/Faculty Honors
The following students earned the distinction of President’s List or Faculty Honors for Spring 2018. These designations are awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro
Amanda Wood, Rome
Eldresha Dublin, Rome
Elizabeth Ferguson, Rome
Julian Porto, Rome
Madison Bramlett, Rome
Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut
Madison N. Vaughn, Rome