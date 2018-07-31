You are the owner of this article.
College student honors for Spring 2018

Below are the academic honors lists for Spring 2018 for area students organized by school attended and then by the student’s first name.

Dean’s Lists

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List for Spring 2018. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Birmingham-Southern College, Birmingham, Alabama

Abbey Williams, Rome

Hunter Hays, Rome

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro

Bodie Fox, Rome

Caleb Farmer, Armuchee

Juliann Baker, Rome

Mary Spence, Rome

Mikayla Fletcher, Cave Spring

Nathan Johnson, Rome

Pressley Smith, Kingston

Tanner Oyler, Rome

William Eberhart, Rome

Zachary Self, Euharlee

Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri

Matt Heiken, Rome

Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Anna Claire Atha, Rome

William Earl Wofford IV, Rome

Valdosta State University, Valdosta

Courtney Shell-Jones, Rome

Jateria Colts, Rome

Leah Harrison, Rome

President’s Lists/Faculty Honors

The following students earned the distinction of President’s List or Faculty Honors for Spring 2018. These designations are awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro

Amanda Wood, Rome

Eldresha Dublin, Rome

Elizabeth Ferguson, Rome

Julian Porto, Rome

Madison Bramlett, Rome

Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut

Madison N. Vaughn, Rome