College student honors for Spring 2018

Below are the academic honors lists for Spring 2018 for area students organized by school attended and then by the student’s first name.

Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama

Anthony Hall, Rome, Dean’s List

Karlie Stroup, Cedartown, Dean’s List

Stephanie Barnes, Rome, Dean’s List

Stephen Walker, Cedartown, Dean’s List

 Georgia College, Milledgeville

 Allie Early, Rome, President’s List

Dorianna Dobson, Rome, President’s List

Kathryn Boylan, Rome, President’s List

Lauren Spillman, Rome, President’s List

Timothy Martin, Rome, President’s List

 

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

 

Alaric Gregoire, Rome, Faculty Honors

Anna Cates, Rome, Faculty Honors

Carson Earnest, Rome, Faculty Honors

Jere Tan, Rome, Faculty Honors

Kayla Ngo, Rome, Dean’s List

Lauren Moye, Rome, Dean’s List

Marcus Wilder, Rome, Dean’s List

Nadin Kosedag, Rome, Faculty Honors

Niambh O'Neill, Rome, Dean’s List

Noah O'Kelley, Adairsville, Dean’s List

Rachel McFry, Rome, Dean’s List

Ramsey Cook, Rome, Faculty Honors

 

Georgia State University, Atlanta

 

Aaron Riddle, Rome, Dean’s List

Alyssa Petitti, Kingston, Dean’s List

Amber Lynne Tannahill, Euharlee, President’s List

China Allmon, Rome, President’s List

Christopher Ray, Rome, Dean’s List

Craig Allee, Rome, President’s List

Daniel Alvarado, Rome, President’s List

Elizabeth Avina, Rome, Dean’s List

Fortino Pineda, Rome, Dean’s List

Hillary Ortiz, Kingston, President’s List

James Persinger, Kingston, Dean’s List

Kayla Schaaf, Rome, Dean’s List

Le'Asia Dark, Rome, Dean’s List

Nancy-Ann Hubler, Rome, Dean’s List

Olivia Hucks, Rome, President’s List

Patrick Price, Rome, Dean’s List

Rachel Hawkins, Euharlee, President’s List

Rebeckah Hufstetler, Rome, President’s List

Rema Patel, Rome, President’s List

Stefany Alvarado, Rome, President’s List

University of North Georgia, Dahlonega

 Alexander Rogers, Rome, Dean’s List

Anna Kate Rickman, Rome, President’s List

Brooklyn Stepp, Kingston, Dean’s List

Chesley Kemp, Rome, President’s List

David Slinkard, Rome, Dean’s List

Elizabeth Eberhart, Rome, Dean’s List

Emily Whitlow, Rome, Dean’s List

Emily Windatt, Rome, President’s List

Heidi Cole, Rome, Dean’s List

Jenna Sanborn, Silver Creek, Dean’s List

Kaylee Akin, Rome, Dean’s List

Megan Broome, Rome, Dean’s List