College student honors for Spring 2018
Below are the academic honors lists for Spring 2018 for area students organized by school attended and then by the student’s first name.
Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama
Anthony Hall, Rome, Dean’s List
Karlie Stroup, Cedartown, Dean’s List
Stephanie Barnes, Rome, Dean’s List
Stephen Walker, Cedartown, Dean’s List
Georgia College, Milledgeville
Allie Early, Rome, President’s List
Dorianna Dobson, Rome, President’s List
Kathryn Boylan, Rome, President’s List
Lauren Spillman, Rome, President’s List
Timothy Martin, Rome, President’s List
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta
Alaric Gregoire, Rome, Faculty Honors
Anna Cates, Rome, Faculty Honors
Carson Earnest, Rome, Faculty Honors
Jere Tan, Rome, Faculty Honors
Kayla Ngo, Rome, Dean’s List
Lauren Moye, Rome, Dean’s List
Marcus Wilder, Rome, Dean’s List
Nadin Kosedag, Rome, Faculty Honors
Niambh O'Neill, Rome, Dean’s List
Noah O'Kelley, Adairsville, Dean’s List
Rachel McFry, Rome, Dean’s List
Ramsey Cook, Rome, Faculty Honors
Georgia State University, Atlanta
Aaron Riddle, Rome, Dean’s List
Alyssa Petitti, Kingston, Dean’s List
Amber Lynne Tannahill, Euharlee, President’s List
China Allmon, Rome, President’s List
Christopher Ray, Rome, Dean’s List
Craig Allee, Rome, President’s List
Daniel Alvarado, Rome, President’s List
Elizabeth Avina, Rome, Dean’s List
Fortino Pineda, Rome, Dean’s List
Hillary Ortiz, Kingston, President’s List
James Persinger, Kingston, Dean’s List
Kayla Schaaf, Rome, Dean’s List
Le'Asia Dark, Rome, Dean’s List
Nancy-Ann Hubler, Rome, Dean’s List
Olivia Hucks, Rome, President’s List
Patrick Price, Rome, Dean’s List
Rachel Hawkins, Euharlee, President’s List
Rebeckah Hufstetler, Rome, President’s List
Rema Patel, Rome, President’s List
Stefany Alvarado, Rome, President’s List
University of North Georgia, Dahlonega
Alexander Rogers, Rome, Dean’s List
Anna Kate Rickman, Rome, President’s List
Brooklyn Stepp, Kingston, Dean’s List
Chesley Kemp, Rome, President’s List
David Slinkard, Rome, Dean’s List
Elizabeth Eberhart, Rome, Dean’s List
Emily Whitlow, Rome, Dean’s List
Emily Windatt, Rome, President’s List
Heidi Cole, Rome, Dean’s List
Jenna Sanborn, Silver Creek, Dean’s List
Kaylee Akin, Rome, Dean’s List
Megan Broome, Rome, Dean’s List