Col. Chad H. Smith retired from the U.S. Army July 12, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, during a ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Todd, program executive officer for Army aviation.
Smith’s retirement celebrated 27 years of service to the nation. In his last assignment, he served as the Contingency Operations Officer at PEO Aviation.
Smith is a 1988 graduate of Cedartown High School and received his commission from The Citadel in 1992, where he was a distinguished military graduate.
Commissioned as an aviation officer, Smith held positions as an Attack Platoon Leader and Maintenance Troop Executive Officer, 4th Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment; G3 Deep Operations Coordination’s Officer 8th Army; Assistant Squadron Officer Operations and Air Cavalry Troop Commander, 1‐10th Cavalry, 4ID; Battalion Operations Officer 1‐291st Training Support Battalion, 75th Division; Brigade Operations Officer Western Army Aviation Training Site (WAATS); Battalion Commander 1‐285th Attack Aviation Regiment; Brigade Executive Officer 98th Aviation Troop Command; Brigade Operations Officer WAATS; Arizona Army National Guard State Army Aviation Officer; INSCOM CLIPSO Senior Army Contracting Officer; JTF J5 AZARNG.
Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel. His other education includes a master of strategic studies degree, US Army War College, master of military arts and science, The Command and General Staff College, CAS3, the US Army Air Defense Advanced Course, Airborne, Air Assault, Master Army Aviator, Instructor Pilot and is rated in the following Army Airframes: UH‐1, AH‐1, AH‐64A, AH‐64D, and UH‐72.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (with 5 Oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with 4 Oak leaf clusters), Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, NATO Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Forces Reserve Medal (with M Device), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Parachutist Badge, Army Air Assault Badge and Master Army Aviation Badge.
Smith is married to Candace Smith, formerly of Rockmart, and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hoke Smith, of Cedartown.