Cody Burton earns Eagle Scout honor
Cody Lee Burton, son of Michael and Julie Burton of Cave Spring, was awarded the Eagle Scout on Aug. 26.
Under Cody’s direction, scouts from Troop 20 spent many hours designing and constructing a handicap ramp to ADA standards for the “Old” Baptist Church in Rolator Park in Cave Spring.
Built in 1851, this popular venue for many events such as weddings was inaccessible to many people until now.
Troop 20 is sponsored by Cave Spring United Methodist Church and has awarded an increasing number of Eagle Scouts in recent years.
The Eagle Scout honor is the last major step in the Boy Scout advancement program. Fewer than four percent of all scouts in the U.S. achieve this rank.