The Georgia Municipal Association recently announced that Cave Spring would receive $5,991.75 in safety grants for the purchase of firefighting gear, evacuation cribs, two-way radios, playground mulch and climbing prevention hardware for water tanks.
“This program allows each city to stretch their budget dollars and provide a safer work environment for their employees,” said Eileen Thomas, Marketing Field Manager for GMA.
The grant was given to Cave Spring as part of GMA’s Safety and Liability Management program, made available to members of GMA’s property and liability program, the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency, and GMA’s workers’ compensation insurance program, GMA Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fraud.
GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization based in Atlanta that provides legislative advocacy, educational and employee benefits and consulting services to its over 500 member cities.