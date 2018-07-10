Chris Kerr elected as chair of Heart of the Community
Roman Chris Kerr has been elected as the incoming chair of the Heart of the Community Foundation. In addition to the foundation, Kerr is a member of the City of Rome Public Arts Committee, the Rome Rotary Club and serves on the Board of Directors for the Rome Area Council for the Arts and the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce. Kerr is also a graduate of the 34th class of Leadership Rome.
Kerr is a commercial and residential sales agent at Hardy Realty. A native of Rome, Kerr returned in 2015 after working in New York and Los Angeles for 18 years. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was chosen by the Georgia Rotary Student Program to attend the University of Oslo in Norway. He also received a master's degree from the Annenberg School at The University of Southern California.