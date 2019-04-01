Ryan Fincher of Cedartown will represent the United States in welding at the 45th biennial WorldSkills Competition to be held Aug. 22 to Aug. 27 in Kazan, Russia. Fincher will compete as a member of the WorldSkills USA team selected and trained by SkillsUSA.
Fincher is training for the mental and physical demands of the competition by practicing and timing each aspect of welding.
After WorldSkills, Fincher plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in welding engineering and a certified welding inspector certification. His dream is to own his own commercial welding company and help other welders get certified.
Every two years, WorldSkills hosts the world championships of skills, which attracts more than 1,600 competitors from more than 76 countries and regions around the world to compete in more than 50 different trade skills. Contestants compete for four days in contests that are run and judged by industry-specific international standards.
For more information visit worldskillsusa.org.