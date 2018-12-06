Boy Scout Troop 20, sponsored by the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, presented the Eagle Scout Award to Sean Matthew Ford, son of Scott and Jina Ford of Cave Spring, and Logan Anthony Elicker, son of Tony and Brenda Elicker of Cedartown.
The Eagle Scout Award is the last major step in the Boy Scout advancement program. Fewer than three percent of all scouts in the United States achieve this rank.
Under Ford’s direction, scouts from Troop 20 spent many hours preparing equipment and trucks to clean up the long-term dumping site at Hematite Lake on Jackson Chapel Road, Cave Spring, which is part of the Pinhoti Trail. The project included cleanup of old refrigerators, rotten lumber full of nails and other hazardous debris.
Elicker showed the troop’s gratitude to sponsoring organization Cave Spring United Methodist Church by landscaping the entranceway to the church with new brick edging and a thick layer of mulch around the church’s sign, flowers and sidewalk.
Both scouts demonstrated leadership and planning skills learned through their many years of scouting. Troop 20 has given five Eagle Scout awards in the last 18 months.