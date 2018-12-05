Carrie Edge has been appointed as the executive director of Elevation House, a non-profit that helps people living with mental illness find opportunities for community, friendship, life-skills, job skills, employment, housing and education.
“It is an amazing privilege to serve as the inaugural executive director of Elevation House,” said Edge. “It is no secret, there are not enough resources to support those living with mental illness. I am beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with our community through the mission of Elevation House to help people — our family members, friends, neighbors — living with mental illness get their lives back.”
Before becoming executive director of Elevation House, Edge served as a sergeant at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. She was the agency’s accreditation manager, public information officer and certified law enforcement instructor.
She also brings 20 years of executive leadership in non-profits specializing in the development of infrastructure for thriving start-up organizations undergirded by effective fundraising, partnership development and strategic planning. Having previously worked for Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s local affiliates in Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia and Georgia, Edge’s leadership championed the opening of seven Boys & Girls Club clubhouses.
“We are extremely delighted to have Carrie Edge on board as our executive director. Carrie’s strong and relevant experience, both in the community of Rome and in the field of leading non-profits, provides a very solid foundation for our new organization,” Elevation House Board President Don Scuvotti said.