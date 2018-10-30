The holidays are approaching and area artists, florists, garden clubs, businesses, interior designers and others have created original holiday wreaths that can be purchased to benefit Cancer Navigators.
The wreaths will be on display Nov. 1-29 at the Harbin Clinic Tony E. Warren, M.D., Cancer Center, 255 W. Fifth St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and in the Wright Art Gallery at Floyd Medical Center near the gift shop on the second floor. Everyone is invited to view the wreaths and participate in the silent auction.
Some wreaths will also be auctioned off on Cancer Navigators’ Facebook page.
“This marks the eighth year of this festive event, and it gets bigger and better each year,” said Cancer Navigators Fundraising & Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah Husser. “The array of wreaths brings so much joy to our patients and their families as it kicks off the holiday season. Thanks to our amazing community, we expect a wonderful holiday display again this year and a successful fundraiser.”
For additional information contact Husser at Cancer Navigators at 706-295-4119.