Blood Assurance honored donors at Redmond Regional Medical center April 1 who reached their one gallon or more donation milestone. 79 donors, most of whom were Redmond Regional Medical Center employees, reached a donor milestone and gave a total of 159 gallons. Each donor received a certificate and cupcake.
The top donors from Redmond included Neal Jochimsen with 11 gallons and Victoria Thomason with 10 gallons.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 75 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Over 540 volunteer blood donors are needed every day in order to adequately supply these hospitals. Blood Assurance is the sole provider of blood and blood products to Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center.