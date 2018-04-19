Berry students honored at film festival
Two Berry College students took home top awards at the Georgia Communications Association Student Film Festival.
Junior communication major Sara Arms, of Franklin, Tennessee, is the producer of the short film “The History Project” that took home first place out of 41 films. Her team consisted of Berry students Joshua Trammel, Bruno Rosa, Lexikay Stokes and Eric Jackson.
Jackson, a communication major from Ringgold, earned second place for his short film “Me and My Camera.” Jackson played many different roles including co-writer, director and actor. “Me and My Camera” was released in the spring of 2017 and has already won several awards.
“‘Me and My Camera’ was inspired by my own personal life as well as relaying reoccurring themes of loss and grief that are reflected in a beautiful light that are relatable to many people,” Jackson said. “I once heard ‘treat the camera like it is your best friend.’ Well I took that concept literally and to a whole new level.”