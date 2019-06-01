Six Berry College students have been awarded for their outstanding academic achievement and research for the 2019-2020 academic year.
This year’s Richards Scholars are Madison Barshick and Darryl Delsoin. Richards Scholars program awards junior or senior students $5,000 who have a working research project with a faculty mentor, who is also awarded $1,000.
As a previous recipient of the Synovus scholarship, Barshick plans to use the Richards grant to continue her work developing a biological pesticide product to control house fly populations in and around livestock areas. She has been working closely with Berry College Assistant Professor of Biology DeLacy Rhodes on her project.
“Being able to start working with Dr. Rhodes as a freshman, and then getting to continue working with her through both a Synovus grant and now a Richards grant has really made a difference in my college experience,” said Barshick, a rising senior. “I am very excited to see what the next two years hold in terms of research and am extremely thankful to the Richards family for their donation so that I can continue working on such an exciting project.”
Delsoin, a rising junior from Haiti, plans to use the Richards grant to research the potential of anaerobic digestion for developing countries. The research grant will allow him to buy a biogas plant that will serve as a prototype for his research.
“The point is to convert organic waste into a biofuel called biogas,” Delsoin said. “The process is not prevalent in Haiti, thus I want to evaluate the parameters that will allow a successful implementation by starting on a smaller scale.”
Delsoin aims to pay the products of his research forward, hopefully paving the way for the usage of biofuels internationally.
“I am thankful to the Richards family and Berry College for giving me the opportunity to test a process that could do so much good for Haiti,” Delsoin said. “I am also thankful to my professors, especially my mentor Dr. (Paula) Englis, who genuinely want to help me accomplish my project.”
2019-2020 Synovus Scholars include Gretchen Reifenberger, Bethany Ritter, Elena Baker and Natalie Bertram. Synovus Sophomore Scholars Program awards $2,000 to students who are rising sophomores and $500 for faculty/staff mentors who support projects related to the student’s exploration of academic, research or growth experiences such as research, internships, entrepreneurial service or work projects or artistic endeavors.