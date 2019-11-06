Berry College's student run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, and communication students were recognized recently by College Broadcasters Inc. as well as the College Media Association.
Students won a combined five Pinnacle Awards -- a department best --and this was the third consecutive year the department has had two finalists int he Best Audio Slideshow category.
The roster of national award winners and those Berry students who placed, by competition are:
CBI Visual Media Festival:
1st place, Short Film Fiction for “My Roommate the Alien,” produced by Sara Arms, Beth Anne DeKeizer, Jack Padgett, Shelby Sims and Shelby Newland
CBI National Student Production Awards:
3rd place, Best Video PSA for “Domestic Violence,” produced by Bruno Rosa, Beth Anne DeKeizer and Kendall Aronson
CMA Pinnacle Awards:
1st place, Television Entertainment Program for “My Roommate the Alien,” produced by Sara Arms, Beth Anne DeKeizer, Jack Padgett, Shelby Sims and Shelby Newland
1st place, Audio Slideshow for “The beautiful story of Mary Beth Cornwell,” produced by Emily Reid
2nd place, Audio Slideshow for “Dirt bike racing with Noah Caldwell,” produced by Matthew McConnell
Honorable Mention, Best Viral Video for “Runs in the Family,” produced by Noah Syverson, Megan Duncan and Erika Becerra
Honorable Mention, Best House Ad for “48 Hour Film Challenge Poster,” produced by Ellie Harmon
CMA 2019 Film and Audio Festival:
2nd Place, Creative Film for “Finger Guns,” produced by Wyatt Duemler
3rd Place, Sports Video for “I try and catch the ball,” produced by Noah Syverson