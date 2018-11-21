Berry College senior Ashley Foreman has been named a finalist for the EPPY, a national media award.
The EPPY Awards recognize the best media-affiliated websites in 30 categories and are presented by Editor & Publisher magazine. Each nominee’s work undergoes in-depth judging by a panel and the Editor & Publisher team.
Foreman is a finalist for Best College/University News or Event Feature. Foreman studied abroad in Florence, Italy, this past summer with the Berry College Department of Communication. While there, she authored an article on Florence’s Le Murate. Le Murate, once a convent and then a prison, is now a multipurpose space for socializing, artistic events and residential living.
“Study abroad was an incredible experience that allowed me to broaden my horizons, practice communication in a new environment and learn more about myself and what I am capable of,” Foreman said. “While completing this story was not the easiest task, it certainly was a fun challenge and ended up being very rewarding.”