Sharon Baker, BSN, MN, CWHNP, who has served on the Georgia Commission on Women since being appointed by Gov. Barnes in 2002, has been reappointed to serve until 2021 as health committee chair and secretary for the Executive Committee.
This is a 15 member commission with five members each appointed by the Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker. The Georgia Commission on Women is a state-sponsored commission that is an advocacy group dedicated to improving the status of women in Georgia. Several of their key initiatives are prevention of human trafficking, Sandra Deal’s “Talk to Me Baby” initiative and Osteoporosis prevention.
Baker’s term will now end in January of 2021.
For more information on the Georgia Commission on Women, go to https://gacommissiononwomen.org.