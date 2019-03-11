Rome News Tribune Features Editor and columnist Severo Avila is pictured in the Floyd County CASA Hero Cape and is CASA's "Hero of the Month" for March 2019. Court Appointed Special Advocates provides trained and supervised volunteers to speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the local juvenile court system.
Severo is being recognized for his commitment to the community. He serves on two boards, the Harbor House Child Advocacy Center and the North Georgia Animal Partnership and lends his time and talents to several charity fundraisers including the annual Floyd Against Drugs Murder Mystery event, "A Night on the Runway" for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation and the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge for the Sexual Assault Center. He is a mentor with Rome Middle School's Habitudes Leadership Program and uses his writing to entertain as well as to bring attention to important community causes.
"Severo is the type of person who immediately brings character and entertainment to any room he enters," said Joe Costolnick, Director of Harbor House. "He possesses a personality that makes others happy just by meeting him. He always puts other first and genuinely cares for people and the important issues of the day."