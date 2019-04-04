The Armuchee Ruritan Club celebrated the club's 65th anniversary during their March meeting. 51 people took part in the anniversary celebration. Representing the Ruritan organization were National Director Donna Poulton, Ruritan Foundation Treasurer and Zone 4 Gov. Brent Wheeler, Georgia/North Alabama District Gov. Les Hopper, District Lt. Gov. Steve Mullis, District Treasurer and Zone 4 Lt. Gov. Bill Wheeler, Zone 1 Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Robinson, Zone 2 Gov. Don Beckham, Zone 3 Gov. and National Director James Mills and Zone 3 Lt. Gov. Vicki Mills.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club was chartered March 22, 1954, as the North Floyd Club. When a second club was formed in the northern part of Floyd County, the name was changed to identify it with the Armuchee Community. The club has provided over $65,000 for college scholarships, over $5,000 in summer camp scholarships and other community benevolence. Most recently, the club renovated the outdoor amphitheater at Glenwood Primary School, provided character education T-shirts to students at Armuchee Elementary and Glenwood Primary and purchased book bags for needy children in the Armuchee community.
Since 1928, Ruritan Clubs and members have worked to improve America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. Each Ruritan Club surveys its community and performs volunteer service work to meet community needs. Ruritan Clubs are dedicated to making communities a better place in which to live and work. For more information about the Armuchee Ruritan Club visit armucheeruritan.org or email armucheeruritan@gmail.com.