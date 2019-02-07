Seaman Apprentice Jace Samuel Burnham, 18, of Rome, graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes Naval Station in Great Lakes, Illinois, on Jan. 25. SA Burnham successfully completed nine weeks of intensive training in seamanship at RTC at Great Lakes as one of 88 recruits in Division 084, Training Group 12.
While in recruit training, Burnham earned a ribbon for marksmanship and the call to service. Burnham’s division was awarded the Captain’s Cup for outstanding athletic achievement. All members of Division 084 were honored in a formal Pass-In-Review ceremony attended by family.
Burnham immediately reports to the Great Lakes Training Service Center where he will complete six months of apprentice schooling for gunner’s mate.
Burnham is the son of Samuel and Leigha Burnham of Rome.