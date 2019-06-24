The Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs reunion group met June 1 in the fellowship hall of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Approximately 130 were in attendance. Betty Kuykendall was the emcee and Elsie Crabb, Denson McDow and Molly Jett performed several musical numbers. Mac Eubanks shared memories of Armuchee grammar school and Elsie Crabb recalled Glenwood grammar school.
A covered dish luncheon was served and a drawing for gift cards, books, pies, a trip to St. Simons Island and other prizes was held. Displays included memorials for AGES members who have passed on and memorabilia from the schools.
The reunion committee included Coordinator Betty Kuykendall; Assistant Coordinator Beverly Burke; Treasurer Carolyn Cothran; Communicators Ron Evans and Tommye Cathin; Temple Espy, Jeanie Tarrago, Marth Kemp, Charles Woodfin, Janice Miller, Vesta Salmon, Mac Eubanks, Hugh Duncan, Suasan McDaris, Faye Milner, Cathy Blackstock, Norma Mashburn and Angie Reynolds.
The next reunion is planned for June 6, 2020.