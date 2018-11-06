Floyd County Commissioner Allison Waters was recently recognized by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, or Georgia’s County Association, with a certificate for her completion of their continuing education requirements within the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy. Watters and others from throughout the state were recognized for their accomplishments during a luncheon held at the 2018 Legislative Leadership Conference at the Jekyll Island Convention Center in Glynn County.
The Legislative Leadership Conference is an annual event that focuses on policy issues impacting county government in Georgia. During the three-day conference, ACCG’s membership finalized its Legislative Agenda and Priorities that the association’s policy team will take before the General Assembly and Congress.
“The information attained in the Lifelong Learning Academy has played a key role in the decisions I make as a county official. In government we are tasked with making decisions that directly impact not only ourselves but each resident in our community,” stated Allison Watters. “With these courses I have gained more knowledge of the various ways to effectively address issues impacting my county.”