Hike Through History touring Myrtle Hill on Friday
The Historic Preservation Commission has partnered with the Downtown Development Authority and Harbin Clinic are presenting Hike Through History at Myrtle Hill Cemetery on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
May is also Global Employee Health and Awareness Month. Brittany Griffin of the Historic Preservation Commission said the walk to Myrtle Hill for downtown employees will give them a nice mid-lunch chance for a little exercise, as well as a chance to tour the historic cemetery.
"Up until probably the 1920s, cemeteries were like public parks because cities didn't have many actual parks back then," Griffin said. "We're trying to recapture that feel by getting people out to the cemetery and treat it like a park again."
Several food trucks will be on hand and people will be able to take guided tours as well as self-guided tours with the aid of volunteer experts who know their way around the cemetery.
A local bluegrass band, the Barbaric Yawps, will also be providing music in the cemetery.
Thursday, the HPC will conduct a lunch and learn in conjunction with a special meeting of the HPC to consider one item, the addition of an opening on the rear of the old Esserman's building to facilitate. Newer members of the HPC and Downtown Development Authority are required to undergo staff training and Griffin said that in lieu of sending members out of town it was easier to hold the training session locally. Community Development Director Bekki Fox will talk about the Land Bank Authority and local architect Mark Cochran will talk about mixed-use in historic districts.
"Think about it as keeping the front of the building true to its historic look but modernizing the interior," Cochran said.
Cochran served on the HPC for a number of years and his design associate and project manager Audrey Kendrick at Cevian Design Lab currently serves as chairwoman of the panel.