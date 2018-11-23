The Rome Area Heritage Foundation will present trolley tours of Rome’s historic neighborhoods on Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The route will include highlights from Avenue A, Between the Rivers, East Rome, South Rome and Oakdene. Each tour will depart aboard the Toonerville Trolley from the Downtown Welcome Center, 300 W. 1st St., adjacent to the Forum River Center and Town Green.
A limited number of tickets will be sold on-site for $10 each. Guests can make reservations by email to nenajdake11@yahoo.com. and pay the day of the event. All proceeds from the tours will benefit community preservation initiatives.
For the latest event updates, including the status of the tours based on any chance of inclement weather, please visit Facebook.com/RomeAreaHeritageFoundation.
The Rome Area Heritage Foundation supports the Rome-Floyd County area in its historic preservation efforts, having awarded grants this year to Restoration Lindale for its grist mill, to the Myrtle Hill-Oak Hill Memorial Association, and to the Myra H steamboat and Dixie paddle restorations.
At its 2018 membership event this spring, RAHF honored Mark and Michelle Cochran for restoring their circa 1872 downtown home, “Aerie.”
This year, RAHF also recognized local schools that participated in celebrating historic preservation with student artwork of historic places displayed in the windows of the Rome Area History Museum.