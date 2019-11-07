Families affected by Alzheimer's Disease know that caregivers need just as much compassion and support as the patients themselves.
With that in mind, Harbin Clinic is sponsoring “When All That’s Left is Love,” a film exploring the topic, at the Rome International Film Festival.
The documentary is slated for screening Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Thirty percent of all ticket sales will go to A Night to Remember, a local organization that supports the Alzheimer's Association. Tickets are on sale now on the RIFFga.com website.
“When All That’s Left is Love” is the emotionally gripping story of a wife’s determination to care for her Alzheimer’s-stricken husband in their home. Despite immense strain, she’s successful -- until life forces her to consider other options.
With unprecedented intimacy and access, the film reveals the toll that the disease takes on families coping with Alzheimer’s, while simultaneously showcasing the opportunities, humor and light seen by some and those that care for them.
“This is a really poignant film that draws attention to some tough, but touching topics about the bonds of love in families stricken with Alzheimer's,” said RIFF Director Seth Ingram. “We encourage everyone to come and watch it to help support local organizations who work directly in the area of awareness and fundraising.”
Harbin Clinic neurologists have expertise diagnosing and treating hundreds of neurological diseases, including complex conditions including Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“It’s important for us all to understand what happens with families and caregivers when a loved one is diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” said Harbin neurologist Dr. David Hale.
When his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, filmmaker Eric Gordon quit his job and moved home to help his mother, making them both primary caregivers. Years into their journey, Gordon said his filmmaker instincts suddenly kicked in.
“I just sensed something was happening that needed to be documented," he explained. "The access I had gave me something that has never been captured on camera. Ever."
Gordon’s father’s health deteriorated, and his disease became the family’s disease, affecting everyone. His mother was brought to the brink of exhaustion and frustration by her official role as caregiver, noted Gordon.
“As one learns in the film, it’s not just those affected by Alzheimer’s that need support,” he said. “The real heroes of the disease are the caregivers. This film shows clearly what support for caregivers can look like and the unfolding positive impact that this help can have on their wider communities.”
As the adult population continues to age and develop diseases of dementia and Alzheimer’s, Gordon maintains it’s more important than ever for the public to become aware of the issues surrounding this topic.