Harbin's Walk With A Doc set for April 21
Get your walking shoes laced up and ready to go because the 2018 Harbin Clinic Walk With A Doc is set to begin.
The first walk of 2018 is slated for Saturday, April 21 at 9 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza in Downtown Rome. Harbin Clinic Pulmonologist Dr. Jennifer Barbieri is leading the event. Dr. Barbieri served as the official starter for the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a- thon two-mile health walk in March and can often be seen with her husband and children taking to the trails around Rome.
“I recommend that all of my patients exercise each week, and walking is a great, low-impact exercise that anyone can do,” Dr. Barbieri says. “I hope a big crowd comes out for our first event this spring.”
More than 500 people participated in the program in 2017, and Harbin physicians encourage Romans to join them in the monthly walk series.
“We had a lot of fun last year walking and talking with the many people who participated, and I’m looking forward to getting the program started again this year,” Harbin Clinic ENT & Allergy
Specialist Dr. Mary Margaret Beauchamp says. “There are so many health benefits of exercising, and walking is one of the easiest ways that everyone can get active.”
Dr. Beauchamp serves as one of several physician champions who participate in the series. Each month, a Harbin Clinic physician leads a group on a roughly two-mile walk and talks about the health benefits of exercise.
Studies show that walking helps with stress reduction, weight loss and if done on a regular basis can help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, lower blood pressure and improve overall well-being.
These benefits can add up and studies also show one of the best ways to get people walking is to make sure they exercise with a buddy.
“Sometimes it’s easy to make excuses to skip exercise,” Dr. Barbieri says. “That’s another reason why I enjoy these walks. It gives everyone a chance to get outdoors and talk and exercise with a great group of people.”
The free walks are scheduled for the third Saturday of each month beginning in April and running through October.
While no special equipment is needed to walk, it’s a good idea to wear comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing. Be sure to check the forecast before the walks, as weather in April can be a bit tricky. Harbin Clinic’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages will have updates in case of inclement weather.