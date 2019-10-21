Georgia's Rome Film Tour tickets now on sale

In celebration of the Rome International Film Festival, The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is offering a film tour of Rome's iconic film locations on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Filmmakers and the public are invited to tour some of Rome's film attractions with insights into how those locations were selected along with fun facts about films in Rome. The tour will be conducted by Ann Hortman, Camera Ready Liaison for Rome-Floyd County Film Office.
The tour will be held on the Roman Rose Trolley and will depart from the Downtown Welcome Center located at 300 W. 1st St. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online RomeGeorgia.org/Tours or or in-person at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop locations: 402 Civic Center Drive and 300 W 1st St. For event questions, call 706.295.5576 or visit RomeGeorgia.org/Tours for more information.