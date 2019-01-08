The Junior Service Leagues Follies return to the stage at the City Auditorium Feb. 1-2.
JSL President Amy Cox told members of the Seven Hills Rotary on Tuesday the event is one of the three major fundraising projects the group undertakes on behalf of the community service projects the organization supports.
"There's something for everyone so it's going to be a really fun show," she said.
The title of the show is "Box Office Revue" and will feature a mixture of songs from musicals with numbers from The Greatest Showman, Singing in the Rain, Mary Poppins, La La Land, Little Mermaid, Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act and Despicable Me.
"This really is a cherished tradition in our community," Cox said. "When I joined Junior Service League I really had no idea of what Follies was, and was really scared of Follies, because we all have to participate whether we are a singer or dancer or not."
A spring garden tour and the holiday poinsettia sale are the other major fundraisers for the group
While longtime Romans have undoubtedly heard of the Follies or the poinsettia sale, many folks probably are not aware of what the JSL does in the community, she said.
The organization partners to serve a number of groups across the community, most of them providing assistance to women and children.
During the last two year funding cycle, the JSL assisted the YMCA summer program, a visitation room at Restoration Rome among many others.
"We are always looking for new organizations," Cox said.
On average, the JSL donates close to $30,000 to different groups each year.
"We're really pushing to up that number," Cox said.
This past year, the league served 2,223 students through the League 4 Learning effort and Cox said they are only serving about 30 percent of the youngsters who qualify for free or reduced meals in the schools.
Cox pointed out, for example, when someone buys a poinsettia, 50 percent of the order is tax deductible.
"Each plant that we sell allows us to buy at least one child's school supplies," Cox said. She told the Rotary group large plants help purchase 45 packs of pencils, 84 rulers and 124 folders.
Tickets for the Follies are available online at www.jslofrome.com. Regular tickets are $20 while patron tickets are $50, which gets preferred seating and admission to a pre-party at the DeSoto Theatre.