Men who will soon be first-time fathers can gain insight and advice from experienced dads during a new workshop offered by Floyd Medical Center.
Boot Camp for New Dads provides an opportunity for dads-to-be to learn about a variety of topics and get advice from veteran dads so they can have the confidence to be great fathers.
There have been more than 350,000 “graduates” of 260 Boot Camps for New Dads nationwide, making it the largest program for new dads in the U.S.
Topics that are covered during the workshop include:
- Learning to be involved in a baby's care and parenting as a team
- How to soothe a crying baby
- Baby blues vs. post-partum depression
- Newborn safety
“One aspect that makes this program unique is the fact that dads of newborn babies, along with their babies, will be a part of the workshop,” said Mark Hannah, one of the boot camp coaches. “The rookie dads can learn directly from their experiences and get hands-on experience as they spend time with the infants.”
The first Boot Camp for New Dads workshop will take place on Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. - noon at Floyd Emergency Medical Services, 500 Riverside Parkway, Rome. Men typically attend the workshop one to two months before their first baby arrives.
The cost of the workshop is $25 and includes the book Crash Course for Dads-To-Be, which contains practical advice from veteran dads. You can register online at www.floyd.org/newdads.