Sunday, Dec. 28, 1969
Roman wins Peach Bowl beauty title
Miss Kippy Scarborough, 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Scarborough, of 505 Charlton Rd., was crowned Miss Peach Bowl Saturday night in ceremonies in Atlanta.
Miss Scarborough, a freshman at the University of Georgia, reigned as Junior Miss for Floyd County and Georgia from 1968 to 1969.
With her present title, she will reign over the Second Annual Peach Bowl football game which will be played Tuesday night at Grant Field between the University of South Carolina and West Virginia.
Miss Scarborough was selected from a field of six contestants, each sponsored by a Lion’s Club.
A graduate of West Rome High School, the 5-foot-6 brunette was solo trailer for the Chieftains marching band. While a student at West Rome she was named homecoming queen in 1968.
Her many talents include playing the guitar, piano and sewing.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A mock duel for a lady’s favor with Roman candles at 20 paces as weapons proved more sanguinary than an affair of honor in France for Herman Gresson, well-known young citizen of Suwanee, Ga., when he lost his right eye while figuring as one of the principals in an unusual accident.
The make-believe duelist was brought to Atlanta and underwent an operation at the Baker-Moncrief sanitarium, through which Dr. Dan H. Griffith, Atlanta specialist, with offices in the Grant Building, removed the injured optical organ.
---
Chief Albert Sharp will be host to the Rome Fire Department at the General Forrest Hotel, at his regular annual banquet. Besides the members of the department who will attend, the members of the Board of Commissioners, city officials and others will be on hand.
The management of the hotel is planning a tasty menu for the firefighters, and it is expected that some special stunts will find themselves on the program.
---
The curtain at the auditorium, on the play “Flow Flow,” will rise on New Year’s Eve at 8:30, the regular time.
It has been rumored on the streets that it would not start until 10 o’clock, so as to celebrate the going out of 1919, and to welcome the new year. This is erroneous says Manager Lam, and the show will begin at the regular time.
The advance sale has been extra heavy, and a big crowd will be on hand to see this play.
Monday, Dec. 29, 1969
Gibson Center construction nears finish
Construction is continuing, and expected to be completed by late February, on Gibson’s Discount Center, the largest Gibson store in the nationwide chain of 450 stores.
The center will be located on U.S. Highway 27 North.
The store will contain 134,000 square feet, approximately 20,000 of which will be a supermarket, according to Elmo Smith, general manager. Smith said Gibson stores are located throughout the country and plans call for others to be built in Europe and Australia.
Construction of the Rome store began in August and Smith said he hopes the center will open during the first of March. The center will feature brand name merchandise, pharmaceutical supplies, housewares, sporting goods, major appliances and a variety of other goods.
Parking will be available for approximately 1,000 automobiles, Smith said.
Gibson’s are franchise stores. The Gibson Corporation is owned by H.R. Gibson Jr. of Texas. Smith is president of Gibson Products Company of Rome which will operate Gibson’s Discount Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 1969
Manson plans to get help from lawyers
LOS ANGELES (AP) – An attorney says Charles Manson now plans to ask for lawyers to help him represent himself when he comes to trial in the Sharon Tate murder case.
Luke McKissack, a lawyer who specializes in criminal law, told newsmen Monday, “Manson never said he wanted to solely represent himself, but he wants a voice in his own defense so the jury will get to know him.”
McKissack said Manson will ask Superior Court later this week or next Monday to permit mcKissick to argue the merits of joint council.
Judge William B. Keene gave permission last week for Manson to be his own attorney. He told the 35-year-old defendant that he could seek advice from professional lawyers but could have no co-counsel.
“You’re going to call all the shots yourself,” Keene said.
Keene’s clerk, Eddie Hollenbeck, said as things now stand Manson would question prospective jurors personally, present his own opening statement if he wishes to make one, examine and cross-examine all witnesses and make his own closing arguments.
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1969
New auto tags ready for sale
The “long line” will be handled outside the office of Floyd county tax commissioner Friday morning, when 1970 automobile tags go on sale.
Traditionally, a small but determined band of early birds, camps outside Mrs. Sarah Keown’s office the night before the sale begins. The name of the game is “get a tag with a low number.” The 1970 tags will be blue this time with white lettering.
This year, Georgia motorists will pay an additional 50 cents across the board for their 1970 tags, and the extra fee will cover the cost of manufacturing five-year reflectorized tags which will go on sale in 1971.
Rather than purchase a new tag each year, motorists will purchase a decal to put on the tag.
The tags will be reflectorized to provide an additional safety feature.
By now, most Floyd countians should have received a tag application from the tax commissioner’s office. The form explains the 50-cent increase and the new tax rates for 1970. Most of the applications list the amount of tax a motorist will owe on his automobile.
Under the new tag and tax law “no motor vehicle that was in Georgia on Jan. 1 can be sold or traded without first having pay the ad valorem tax, or if in the hands of a dealer, without having been returned for taxes.”
When paying taxes, one should list his Georgia title number if the car is titled.
The deadline for buying tags this year, unless Governor Lester Maddox chooses once again to extend it is April 1. The tag office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
A handful of Floyd countians shelled out extra coins this year to buy special tags with their initials on them. The deadline for those purchases was Nov. 15.
In 1969, said Mrs. Keown, 44,879 tags were sold. She is predicting her office will sell 2,000 more in 1970.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Boston national league baseball team promises your city exhibition games during the spring, and the manager is leaving within a few days to arrange about dates.
This information will be received with interest by Rome and fans, who will want to see the big leaguers before they get into action for the big show. The game will more than likely be played between two teams of the entire squad, but the stars of the organization will all be seen in action.