Thursday Dec. 4, 1969
Gym at Coosa High under discussion
The Floyd County Board of Education continued Wednesday with discussions to enable the construction of the gymnasium at the new Coosa High School.
Acting on a motion from board members Shelby Sims, the board tentatively approved a meeting Saturday with school architect M.G. Turner to discuss the possible redesign of the facility.
Sims first made a motion which would have authorized Superintendent Harold Lindsay to employ an architect to redesign the gymnasium, but the move met with opposition from board chairman C.O. Landers who pointed out that the board does not know how much money would be available to finance construction. The second motion was approved upon the recommendation of the superintendent.
Originally construction of the gymnasium was included in plans for building the entire Coosa school but because construction bids for the new school were above estimates, the facility had to be excluded. Rogers Construction company of Rome, who won the contract, submitted the low bit of $1,664,000.00 for total construction of the school. The bid for the construction of the gymnasium was $411,828.00.
The superintendent tried earlier this year to obtain funds for the construction of the gymnasium. Prior to a vote in August to increase the tax millage rate, he moved that the maintenance and operation millage be raised to the limit of 20 mills to provide for the facility. However, the increase was voted down by the board.
The board is continuing investigation into means through which construction can be financed.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
As a result of a raid made by Sheriff Wash Smith a 16-gallon keg about two-thirds full of whiskey was captured in the hollow at the foot of Jones Mountain, near the Central of Georgia Railway, north of Lindale. And Will West and Albert Allen were taken into custody and placed in Rome jail in default of $500 bonds.
Both the accused men are well known about Lindale. Allen denies ownership of the whiskey and declares to the best of his knowledge that the keg belongs to Will West, but West stoutly denies that it was his property, and that he does not know who it belongs to, that he was there merely as a customer. Allen also says he was there merely as a customer.
Monday, Dec. 1, 1969
Moon rocks to be on display
WASHINGTON (AP) – Rocks gathered from the moon by the crew of Apollo 11 will be displayed in Georgia and Alabama during the first four months of next year.
Official said Saturday the rocks will be shown at Fernbank Science Center in Decatur, Ga, in December and January, and then Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., in February and March.
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1969
Mrs. King is honored with lovely tea
Mrs. F.M. King was hostess at a lovely tea honoring Mrs. William King, of Lexington, Ky., at her home on Cooper Drive.
Acuba and fresh fruit formed an arrangement in the entrance hall. In the living room was a designer bronze vase of chrysanthemums.
The Polish dining room table was centered with a silver candelabrum with an arrangement of pink roses and heather. Tea sandwiches, decorated cake squares, mints and cheese straws were served. Mrs. J.C. McKee and Miss Janet Hodge poured Russian tea and coffee.
Also assisting were Mrs. Homer Lanier, Mrs. Carey Dorset and Mrs. Dennis Hodge.
The honoree wore a winter white crochet knit dress with a yellow rose corsage. The hostess was attired in an aqua A-line dress.
Some 45 guests were entertained.
Friday, Dec. 5, 1969
Record field in women’s bowling play
The Rome Woman’s Bowling Association has set the date for the 11th Annual Handicap Tournament.
The tournament will be played at Floyd County Lanes Saturday and Sunday.
Mrs. Margaret Howell of Rome, Georgia Woman’s State Bowling president, will roll the first ball Saturday to start the action.
The opening ceremonies will begin at 4 p.m. with play ending Sunday afternoon.
Genelle Pecarao, president of the Greater Atlanta Woman’s Bowling Association, will be present for the opening ceremonies to discuss plans for the national bowling tournament to be held in Atlanta in 1971.
This year’s tournament is the largest ever with 43 teams enter to bowl on Saturday.
Doubles and singles events will be bold on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
There are 66 doubles events and 132 singles 124 all-events.
WestPoint Pepperell won last year with the total pin fall of 2,914.
Jackie Brannon and Mary Williams captured the doubles event with a total of 1,258.
Sally Smith won the singles event with 633 pins and Jackie Brannon won both all-events handicapped with 1,879 pins and the all-events scratch event with 1,705 pins.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Judge Harper Hamilton, was elected as the successor of John M. Vandiver, to the board of City Commissioners, from the Second Ward, defeating Samuel M. Lowry by a vote of 129 to 84. Judge Hamilton will take office at the next meeting of the city commission.
The election was handled by Judge Weldon W. Hawkins, with a sufficient number of clerks, and proved to be one of the quietest in some time for Rome.
---
There is a strong probability that unless the Rome Municipal Gas Company can make arrangements to purchase coal at a better price than it has been able to secure confiscated fuel, the plant will discontinue operation. The statement to this effect was made by the manager, F.J. Cahill.
The discontinuance of the gas supply would cause untold inconvenience and trouble to the people of Rome, many of whom have no other means of heating or cooking in their kitchens.
Manager Cahill says that he is willing to pay the old government price for coal, $5.20 per ton FOB his plant, but that he has been required to pay $8.45 per ton for fuel confiscated and turned over to him by the railroad administration.
He asserts that the company cannot stand this increase at its present scale prices, that it cannot increase prices without the consent of the railroad commission and then unless something can be done he sees no alternative but to go out of business until the coal strike is settled. The company has on hand about 200 tons of a low-grade coal purchased during the war, but this will not make a quality of gas good enough to cook with and is practically useless says Mr. Cahill.
---
With respect to his health President Wilson is getting better and his progress is causing satisfaction, Rear Admiral Grayson, his personal physician, said, adding that from his own standpoint everything was going to be fine with the president.