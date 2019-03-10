Richard and Janet Eberhart of Rome announce the engagement of their son, William Sidney-James Eberhart to Lyndsey Leigh Wasdin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John L. Wasdin of Statesboro.
The groom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Highnote and Gloria Eberhart and the late James Eberhart. William is a graduate of Rome High School and will graduate from Georgia Southern University in May with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a minor in military science. He will commission as a second lieutenant with the United States Army upon graduation.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert L. Phillips, the late Lyndon Wasdin and the late Deborah Wasdin. Lyndsey is a graduate of Bulloch Academy and Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in child and family development. She is currently employed by the First Baptist Church Weekly Preschool and Bulloch Academy.
The wedding is planned for May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Statesboro.