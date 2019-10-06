Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Taylor, Jr. of Atlanta, formerly of Rome, announce the engagement of their daughter, Julia Lee, to Scott Whatley Morris, both of Atlanta. Mr. Morris is the son of Mr. Thornton Whatley Morris, Sr., of Rome, and Mrs. Annette Muzekari Banks, of Rome.
Miss Taylor is a 2007 graduate of Darlington School and a 2011 graduate of Agnes Scott College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance. She is employed by the Dekalb County School System. She was presented as a Rome Symphony Debutante in 2008.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Horace B. Mathias of Rome and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Taylor, Sr. of Florence, Alabama. She is the sister of Mr. John Stephen Taylor, of Rome.
Mr. Morris is a 1995 graduate of Darlington School, a 1999 graduate of Washington and Lee University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in European History and a 2002 graduate of Walter F. George School of Law-Mercer University, Macon. He is employed by Bright Industries, Atlanta.
The groom-elect is the brother of Thornton Whatley Morris, Jr. of Atlanta and Vangelia Andrea Morris Ph.D., Atlanta. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Muzekari of Greenville, South Carolina and the late Mrs. Mary Jane Whatley Powell of Shannon and the late Mr. James Paul Morris of Silver Creek.
The ceremony is planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rome. A reception will follow at Forrest Place.