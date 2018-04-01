Pottinger - Bohannon Engagement
Mr. Jay Pottinger and Mrs. Bonnie Schroeder, both of Rome, announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie Pottinger to Stephen Bohannon, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hal Bohannon of Rome.
Miss Pottinger graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Biomedical Science and will graduate from The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in May. She will then train to be a pediatrician at The Medical College of Georgia.
Mr. Bohannon graduated from Kennesaw State University with a marketing degree. He is employed at First Data in Atlanta Georgia.
The couple will be married in Acworth in May and will live in Augusta after a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.