McKenzie - Eastlake
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen McKenzie of Rome announce the engagement of their daughter, Christy Ann McKenzie of Orlando, Florida to Donald Eggleston Eastlake IV of Boston, Massachusetts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Eastlake III of Boston, Massachusetts.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Darlington School and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is employed by The Walt Disney Company at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Christy is the sister of Chad McKenzie of Rome and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Euel Ayers and the late Mr. and Mrs. E.C. McKenzie.
The groom-elect attended Middlesex Community College and is employed by JetBlue Airways in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Donald is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Trugman and the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Eastlake, Jr.
The private ceremony will be held on April 27, 2018 at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Invitations will be sent.