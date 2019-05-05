Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Holder of Rome announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Ann, to Mr. Thomas Gordon Nix, both of Rome. Mr. Nix is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Nix and Mr. and Mrs. Clay Killeen, all of Rome.
Miss Holder is a graduate of Rome High School and University of West Georgia. She is currently working on a master’s degree in counseling through Grand Canyon University. She is employed as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation counselor in Rome.
Mr. Nix graduated from Armuchee High School and attended Georgia Highlands College. He is the brother of David Nix, Alexander Nix, Kathryn Nix and Eli Killeen, all of Rome. Mr. Nix is employed as an electrician in Rome.
The wedding is planned for May 25, 2019, at the Rome Clock Tower with a reception following at the Forrest Hotel Ballroom.