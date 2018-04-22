Durrett - Wetzel Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Brent Durrett of Rome announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Durrett to Tyler Wetzel, both of Atlanta. Wetzel is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Wetzel of Grand Island, Nebraska.
Ms. Durrett is a graduate of Pepperell High School and the University of Georgia, where she received her undergraduate and master’s degrees in speech and communication disorders. She works as a speech-language pathologist for the DeKalb County School System.
Mr. Wetzel is a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Grand Island, Nebraska. He received his undergraduate degree in history at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, and his J.D. at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a partner with the law firm of Carlock, Copeland, and Stair in Atlanta.
The wedding ceremony is planned for June 16, 2018, at Second Avenue Baptist Church in Rome.