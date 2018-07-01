Dulaney - Hall Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. James Brian Dulaney of Rome announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittni Lynne Dulaney to Blakely Aaron Hall, of Knoxville, Tennessee. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Hall of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Miss Dulaney is a 2006 honor graduate of Darlington School. She graduated cum laude from Presbyterian College in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. She is employed as the Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Berry College.
The bride-elect is the sister of Lauren Hughes and Anna Kate Dulaney, both of Rome. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Merle Evans and Ms. JoAnne Dulaney, and the step granddaughter of Ms. Teresa Martens Dulaney, all of Rome. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Charles Mitchell Evans and the late Mr. James Leonard Dulaney.
Mr. Hall is a 2011 honor graduate of Bob Jones High School in Madison, Alabama. He graduated cum laude in 2015 from Berry College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Marketing. He is employed as an agent aspirant for Matt Medley State Farm Insurance Company.
The groom-elect is the brother of Jared Hall, of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Beeler of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Mr. and Mrs. William Hall of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A wedding ceremony is planned for July 28, 2018 at Berry College Chapel. Invitations will be sent.