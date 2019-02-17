Travis and Julie Bryan of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Savannah Marie Bryan, to Fredrick Tyler Parham. He is the son of Angela Parham of Conyers and Tom Parham of Covington.
Ms. Bryan is a 2014 graduate of the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology. In 2018, she graduated from the University of North Georgia with a BS in Early Childhood/Special Needs Education. She is a first grade teacher at R.M. Moore Elementary School in Waleska.
She is the granddaughter of Tony and Cynthia Bryan of Rome, and Patricia Barrack and the late John B. Barrack of Athens.
Parham graduated from Heritage High School in Conyers in 2014. He is a 2018 graduate of Shorter University with a degree in psychology and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Georgia College. He is employed by Kennesaw State University as the Gift and Donor Records Coordinator.
He is the grandson of Robert and Donnia Norton and the late Lee and Bobbie Parham, all of Conyers.
The wedding is planned for March 30, 2019 at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens.