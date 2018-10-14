Branton - Wessell Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Scot Branton of Armuchee announce the engagement of their daughter, Baylee Anell Branton, to Hayden Scott Wessell. He is the son of Dawn Sanchez and Scott Wessell, both of Rome.
Baylee is a 2014 graduate of Armuchee High School. She attended Georgia Northwestern Technical College. She is currently enrolled at Neurodiagnostic Technology Institute where she will graduate in December 2019. She is employed at Floyd Medical Center as an EEG Technician.
She is the granddaughter of Joan Arnold and the late Eugene Arnold and Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Branton.
Wessell is a 2014 honor graduate of Model High School and 2016 graduate of Chattahoochee Technical College with a degree in surgical technology. He is employed at Floyd Medical Center in outpatient surgery as a Surgical Technologist.
He is the grandson of Rev. and Mrs. Mike Southerland and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wessell.
The wedding is planned for October 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm at Campbell Eagle Eye Farm. Formal invitations have been sent.