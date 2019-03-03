Dr. Mary Kathryn Boggs of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Aragon, and Stephen Herndon Moody of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Washington, D.C., announce their engagement.
Mary Kathryn is the daughter of Mrs. Lynda Lovell Boggs of Aragon, formerly of Clarkesville, and the late Mr. James George Marshall Boggs of Aragon. Stephen is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Tom Rush Moody, Jr., Trappe, MD.
Mary Kathryn is a Trauma and Acute Care Surgeon in Bethesda, Mary-land, and Marietta, and in July, 2018, commissioned as a Major into the United States Army. She serves in the Army Reserves with the 348th Combat Field Hospital, Ft. Meade, Maryland. She is a graduate of Pepperell High School, King College, Bristol, Tennessee, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences — College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri, and R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland.
Stephen is the Director of Finance and Operations for Global Vision 2020, a non-profit based in Easton, Maryland. He is a graduate of The Sidwell Friends School, Washington, D.C., Rice University, Houston, Texas, and Columbia University, New York.
Mary has served as a missionary surgeon at the Hospital of Hope and Hospital Baptiste Biblique in Togo, West Africa, where they served together in the fall of 2018.
Mary Kathryn is the sister of Martha Boggs Borders of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Dr. George Lovell Boggs of Tallahassee, Florida, and is aunt to seven nieces and nephews.
She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Lovell of Clarkesville, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Marshall Boggs of Ara-gon.
Stephen is the brother of Tom Rush Moody, III of Jersey City, New Jersey, Catherine Eshelman of Chevy Chase, Maryland, M. Bradford Moody of Houston, Texas, Sarah Mariani of Greenwich, Connecticut, Lisa Breslin of Westminster, Maryland and Emily Diane Moody of Easton, Maryland.
Stephen is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Henry Cheavens of Dallas, Texas, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Tom Rush Moody of Hamilton, Texas.
A wedding is planned for Sept. 14, 2019, at Christ Church Easton, Easton, Maryland, with a reception to follow at the Talbot Country Club. Formal invitations will be sent.