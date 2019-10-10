The last Walk with a Doc of the year is fast approaching and Harbin Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Melissa Davis will lead the group for the final lap on Saturday, October 19 at Bridgepoint Plaza, just off Second Avenue in Rome, at 9 a.m.
“My team and I are incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead this upcoming health walk to celebrate being outdoors in the beautiful fall weather in the heart of downtown Rome,” Dr. Davis said. “October is a favorite time of mine with many community events and outdoor festivities. I encourage our youngest patients to start a lifetime of being outdoors for an hour a day, a commitment that changes their lives for the better. Let’s get started at this next Walk with a Doc.”
Davis will speak to the group about the health benefits of an active lifestyle as well as lead a discussion on tips to keep the community healthy during flu season.
Walkers of all ages are invited to participate and should wear light clothing and comfortable shoes. Registration is not required, and the walking path along alongside the Etowah River on Kingfisher Trail is stroller-friendly.