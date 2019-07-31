Join us for the August Downtown Rome Saturday at Bridgepoint Plaza this Saturday, August 3, for a free concert featuring Little Known Letter. The concert will be held from 7 - 10 p.m.
Little Known Letter is an alternative rock band that plays a wide variety of favorite hits from the 80’s until now. The public is welcome to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Outside coolers and drinks are not permitted. Downtown restaurants will offer armbands for the purchase of alcoholic beverages to enjoy at the concert. Free parking will be available at the 4th Ave deck and 3rd Ave deck all day.