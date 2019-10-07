Decorate a wreath to support Cancer Navigators

Cancer Navigators invites members of the community to decorate and donate wreaths for its annual silent auction to be held in November.
Undecorated wreaths are available for pickup from Cancer Navigators office, located on the third floor of the Harbin Clinic Tony E. Warren, M.D., Cancer Center, 225. W. Fifth St., Rome. Completed wreaths should be returned to Cancer Navigators by Oct. 31.
The finished wreaths will be auctioned Nov. 1 through Dec. 2. Proceeds will help Cancer Navigators provide resources and services to cancer patients in the community.
Reesa Milton, owner of Perfect Home, said her store has been decorating wreaths for this fundraiser since the beginning.
“It’s a perfect fit for Perfect Home. We decorate the store for Christmas at around the same time as the wreaths are decorated,” said Milton. She said, “We love supporting the community.
“Every year, I love seeing all the decorated wreaths. I look at every single one of them. People do just the cutest things. And it’s always nice to raise money,” Milton said.
The wreaths will be displayed at various locations including the lobby of the Cancer Center, on the second floor of Floyd Medical Center and at Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama. Each wreath will have a bid sheet for individuals to write their bids on. The highest bidder on each wreath will get to take it home.
“Proceeds from the silent auction allow Cancer Navigators to provide a range of free services to those in our community affected by cancer,” said Sarah Husser, fundraising and community outreach coordinator for Cancer Navigators. “These services include counseling, complimentary care, such as massages, acupuncture, music therapy and stress management, nutrition support and assistance with transportation to treatments.”
For more information contact Husser at 706.509.5040 or shusser@cancernavigatorsga.org.