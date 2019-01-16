ROME, Ga. – Humanitarian and activist Cara Yar Khan will be sharing her story of overcoming adversity and disability exclusion at 7 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 16) in the Berry College Krannert Ballroom.
At the age of 30, Yar Khan was diagnosed with hereditary inclusion body myopathy, an extremely rare muscle-wasting disease. Her passion for activism didn’t stop there as she continues to fight to eliminate stigmas, bring awareness to those with visible and invisible disabilities and to help others make conscious decisions to include peers in and out of a school setting.
Yar Khan was born in India, but grew up in Canada. She began working internationally in 2001 with the United Nations World Food Programme in Ecuador. She also has worked as a senior manager of corporate communications and government relations for Dell Inc. in Panama and then as a private consultant in China. Since 2007, Yar Khan has been working with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in several parts of the world.
She has a B.A. in international development from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, and a master’s degree in international public policy from John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Italy.
In 2015, Yar Khan was awarded the Driving Force Award from the Porsche North America and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. This award is given to women who exemplify the spirit of activism and community engagement on a local and/or global scale.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about Yar Khan and her mission for equality and activism please visit https://www.princessrising.com/.