CRBI's Harvest Moon Paddle set for Monday
The Coosa River Basin Initiative’s annual Harvest Moon Paddle is set for Monday night, Sept. 24, on the Coosa River.
The 6-mile nighttime paddle coinciding with the full moon will launch from Heritage Park in downtown Rome at about 7:45 and arrive at Lock and Dam Park about 10:30. Paddlers will view the Harvest Moon from their boats as it rises above downtown Rome. From there, the moon will light their path down the Coosa.
The trip is free to CRBI members. Non-members can register to participate at www.coosa.org/events/paddle-trips. Membership dues begin at $15 for students and seniors. Individual memberships are $35 and family memberships are $50. Rental canoes and kayaks are available for the trip, and shuttle service will be provided. For more information, call 706-232-2724.
For safety reasons, participants must provide a flashlight or other light source to attach to the front and back of their vessels.
The Harvest Moon is the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox which marks the first official day of fall, Sept. 22.
CRBI is a 501c3 non profit organization and member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance. Its mission is to inform and empower citizens to protect, preserve and restore North America’s most biologically diverse river basin.