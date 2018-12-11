Chieftains to present 'Of Influence: Portraits of Cherokee People' photo exhibition

Beginning Jan. 16, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Of Influence: Portraits of Cherokee People,” a traveling exhibition on loan from the Oklahoma History Center and funded by a grant from the Rome Area Council for the Arts.
Ranging from 1845 to the 1960s, this portrait collection presents people of influence in the Cherokee tribe. From Cherokee leader and Confederate Colonel William Penn Adair to photographer Jennie Ross Cobb, these photographs illuminate Cherokee individuals and their roles within their tribe and communities. Many images in this exhibit show the actual size of the original photograph alongside an enlarged version. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from January 16th through February 28th during museum operating hours, Wednesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm.
The traveling exhibition is the first in a series of programs to be presented by Chieftains Museum in 2019 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Major Ridge coming to the house that is now the museum. Other programs will include an African American genealogy workshop in February, a lecture series with Berry College, a new archaeology dig on the campus, performances by Cherokee dancers and musicians and much more. Members of the museum will receive special benefits for each event in 2019. Memberships start at $20 for students and memberships can be purchased at the museum, over the phone, or via regular mail. Membership forms can be found on the museum website.
For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.