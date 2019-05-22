The Chieftains Museum and Major Ridge Home is partnering with the Antonio J. Waring Jr. Archaeological Laboratory at the University of West Georgia for a pop-in event to see the current dig this Saturday.
The event costs $5 per person with a $20 family cap from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the museum campus.
Participants will be able to see the current archaeology dig in progress and artifacts found in the dig along with archaeologist Pat Garrow. They'll also be able to tour the museum and complete a variety of activities related to archaeology including a mock dig.
Many of the archaeology-themed activities for Saturday’s event will be conducted through the outreach program of the Antonio J. Waring, Jr. Archaeological Laboratory at the University of West Georgia. The Antonio J. Waring, Jr. Archaeological Laboratory is a research facility dedicated to the scholarly pursuit of knowledge about past cultures within Georgia and nearby areas.
The archaeological dig and “pop-in” event is part of a series of programs hosted by the museum in 2019 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Major Ridge to the Chieftains property in 1819.
For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.